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GTA 6 Will Require You to Earn Money to Progress the Main Story

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Lucia holding cash in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Rockstar is tying money directly to the main story progression for both Jason and Lucia in GTA 6.
  • Unlike Rockstar's previous titles, players can't play the next main mission after completing one.
  • GTA 6 will require a certain amount of capital to keep the main missions moving forward through the story.
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Money in GTA games is almost as important as in real life. Without it, you’re basically nothing in this game. You can’t buy good clothes, luxury cars, or many in-game purchases. Now, Rockstar is taking a step further with GTA 6’s money, tying it to the main story progression for our main dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

GTA 6 Makes Money Important to Main Story Progression

Rockstar intends for money to play a pivotal role in GTA 6’s main campaign. You cannot complete one mission after another like in your GTA 6 playthrough time, which, by the way, can exceed 80 hours. Sometimes, you will need a specific amount of money before you can continue the game’s campaign.

Jason and Lucia in Vice City outfits
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Also Read: Turns Out GTA 6 Fans Really Don’t Like This One Thing About Jason

This key feature was revealed in the previews that dropped after GTA 6’s Extended Look showcase on Netflix. So, whether you’re playing with Jason or Lucia, or both, you now need money not only to buy new clothes, exotic cars, weapons, or engage in multiple activities in GTA 6, but also to progress the game’s main story.

Of course, GTA 6 will feature multiple ways to earn money, such as running heists with Jason and Lucia, robbing stores, holding up businesses, stealing cars, and more. However, these criminal activities also risk drawing the cops. Since GTA 6 will feature a 6-star wanted level system, it’ll be much harder to escape police pursuits.

Luckily, GTA 6’s car-trunk mechanic will let you change clothes, stow weapons, and avoid detection on the run. Even then, you still need money to buy new clothes, not to mention progressing through the game’s missions in a straight flow.

You might feel like Rockstar is limiting the chaos by tying GTA 6’s main missions to the money Jason and Lucia have, but it’s all to showcase consequences and drive home the fact that they are more than just in-game avatars.

Who knows, being broke might also put a strain on Jason and Lucia’s romantic relationship in GTA 6‘s campaign. So, remember to raise your in-game money when GTA 6 launches in less than three months.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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