GTA 6 Confirms Six-Star Wanted Level and Smarter Police Pursuits

Rockstar is bringing back one of the most iconic features of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, as revealed in the GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look. The six-star wanted level is back in GTA 6, but it’s been updated to make the police pursuits more intense, tactical, and unpredictable.

The star level was displayed in the top-right corner when the wanted HUD was shown in action in the latest GTA 6 extended look. While there is no official reveal of what exactly players must do in order to reach six stars, the highest level will clearly represent the most extreme criminal situations the GTA 6 map, Leonida, can throw at Jason and Lucia.

Although we had already seen leaks about GTA 6 bringing back 6 star wanted system, we now have official confirmation from Rockstar Games.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

As reported by IGN, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson also explained that GTA 6’s police do more than simply chase the player. So, an NPC needs to actually witness the crime and report it, or an alarm should be set off to make the cops chase you, reveals Nelson about the wanted system in GTA 6.

Apart from the six-star wanted level in GTA 6, there are new indicators that can show whether the police know your appearance, clothing, vehicle, or whether a CCTV camera has captured you. This means that losing cops on your tail is no longer about flooring the accelerator and hoping for the best.

Adding to these, the six-star wanted system is designed such that your actions determine how much information the police have. So, some useful strategies to get off the radar include wearing clothes, abandoning a recognized vehicle, splitting up Jason and Lucia, or simply fleeing the crime scene before the situation escalates.