GTA 6 Store Listings Updated on PlayStation and Xbox With New Details

Ahead of GTA 6‘s monumental launch, Rockstar Games has updated the game’s listings on both PlayStation and Xbox stores. The studio has revised the GTA 6 pre-order deadline, added new trademark and legal descriptions, and corrected Goodtime Gear’s description in the Ultimate Edition upgrade section.

Rockstar Makes Several Changes to GTA 6 Store Pages

Earlier this month, the GTA 6 listing on both PlayStation and Xbox stores received minor yet significant updates. For starters, when Rockstar revealed the GTA 6 pre-order bonus, The Vintage Vice City Pack, the developer confirmed that all GTA pre-orders and purchases made before November 20, 2026, would only be eligible for the pre-order bonus.

However, the GTA pre-order bonus deadline has now been changed to “Purchase prior to 19 November 2026 at 23:59:59” on both PlayStation and Xbox stores. So, players who haven’t pre-ordered GTA 6 yet should do so before November 19, or they will lose the chance to get The Vintage Vice City Pack for free.

Image Credit: Sony

Moreover, the GTA 6 listing on the Xbox Store received several changes when compared to the PlayStation Store listing. The trademark section now includes the iconic GTA location, Vice City, which was previously missing, as you can see below:

“© 1997–2026. Rockstar Games Inc. Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto VI, VI, Vice City, R*, and related logos are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.”

Next, Rockstar added a legal disclaimer and digital product licensing notice right before the trademark section, which is as follows:

“Purchase grants a license to the digital product subject to the Terms of Service (“ToS”) and Privacy Policy in game and at www.rockstargames.com/legal and www.rockstargames.com/privacy. Certain game features, content, services, or functions may require internet connection, Rockstar Games account registration (minimum age varies), single-use serial code, additional fees, or unlocking with gameplay, may not be available to all users or at all times, and may be terminated, modified, or offered under different terms in accordance with the ToS. Violation of the ToS may result in restriction or termination of access to game or online account. This game is fictional; any similarities to real-world places, people, or entities is coincidental and does not imply any third-party sponsorship or endorsement of game content. Rockstar Games does not in any way endorse or condone engaging in any conduct depicted in this game.”

Strangely, Rockstar has converted all the bullet points in the game description into dash points. Lastly, Rockstar has corrected a mistake in the description of the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition bonuses. Goodtime Gear, one of the upgrades included with the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, includes costumes inspired by the TV show character Macca the Gator.

Previously, the Goodtime Gear description mistakenly referred to the fictional character as “Macca the Alligator” on both the PlayStation and Xbox stores. The listings now correctly refer to him as “Macca the Gator.”

As we near the launch of GTA 6, Rockstar is ramping up the game’s marketing. The developer recently announced a GTA 6 album, which you can pre-order now.