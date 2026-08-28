Home > News > GTA 6 Playthrough Could Exceed 80 Hours, Suggests Rockstar’s Rob Nelson

GTA 6 Playthrough Could Exceed 80 Hours, Suggests Rockstar’s Rob Nelson

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 Lucia lifting weights in game playthrough
Image Credit: Rockstar / Beebom
In Short
  • Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson stated that his GTA 6 playthrough took him 80 hours to complete.
  • According to Nelson, his playthrough focused mainly on the story and "some optional goals with narrative ramifications."
  • This suggests that a player's first GTA 6 playthrough can take up to 80 hours or even longer, depending on their playstyle.
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The GTA 6 Extended Look revealed plenty of new details about Rockstar’s upcoming video game, but another key detail comes from Rob Nelson, co-studio head of Rockstar North. According to Nelson, his last GTA 6 playthrough took 80 hours, with most of his time focused on the game’s campaign with Jason and Lucia.

Speaking to The New York Times preview, Nelson mentions that his 80-hour GTA 6 playthrough “included the main story and some optional goals with narrative ramifications.” Given the number of activities in GTA 6, we would assume it might take you even more than 80 hours to complete the game if you explore every nook and cranny.

Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

After all, the GTA 6 map is reportedly twice the size of GTA 5’s and three times larger than the map in Red Dead Redemption 2, so it will take a long time to explore every part of it.

Nelson notes the Rockstar team is “adding so much more depth and interactivity to the world,” so it’s easy to imagine that you will get lost in your first playthrough.

I hope that there will be people that want to get up, have a cup of coffee, shower, get dressed, go out for a little exercise. Interact with some people, explore, maybe get into some trouble. Rob some places, make some money.

Nelson notes that his “last playthrough” of GTA 6 took 80 hours, implying he had already played through the game. So, your first playthrough will most definitely cross 100 hours exploring Leonida and everything it has to offer.

The GTA 6 Extended Look is only a glimpse of what’s in store for Rockstar’s next GTA installment. You can run heists with Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 as individuals or as a unit, rob stores, play mini-games, nurture Jason and Lucia’s relationship, work out with the returning weight and muscle system in GTA 6, and that’s only the tip of the open-world iceberg.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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