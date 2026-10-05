GTA 6 Writer Says Lucia Was Built to Stand Tall with Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic

Ahead of GTA 6‘s release, Alexa D’Agostino, one of the game’s writers, discussed how the team brought Lucia Caminos to life. In a recent interview, Alexa said that an undeniably real woman like Lucia can stand tall alongside previous Rockstar Games protagonists such as Arthur Morgan from RDR2 and Niko Bellic from GTA 4.

In an interview with the French fashion magazine Love, Alexa D’Agostino opened up about creating Lucia Caminos for GTA 6. Surprisingly, Alexa revealed that her mother served as an inspiration for GTA 6’s Lucia. She explained that writing Lucia felt natural because the character was relatable, and the way she was raised by her mother also helped shape the character.

“When it came to writing Lucia, I thought of the women I know, my mother was an immigrant who grew up in New Jersey, close to Lucia’s hometown of Liberty City. I thought about the way she raised me: rowdy, kind, but not to take any sh*t. I related a lot to Lucia and writing her came very naturally to me.” Alexa said.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Furthermore, Alexa talked about how Lucia Camino, one of the main characters in GTA 6, is a fully fleshed-out person in the game. She described Lucia as a ‘perfectly imperfect-with clichés,’ but believes that’s what makes her an undeniably real character in GTA 6.

As everyone knows, Lucia Caminos is the first protagonist in the history of GTA games. With a genuinely well-written woman character in hand, Alexa believes that Lucia can join the ranks of RDR2’s Arthur Morgan and GTA 4’s Niko Bellic:

“When you are focusing on writing a fully realized person with their own wants, you’re going to get something perfectly imperfect-with clichés, but also undeniably real. That’s how you get a woman that can stand tall next to the likes of Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic.”

Rockstar’s writers have already proven that they can deliver strong, compelling female characters with Sadie Adler in RDR2. Now, Lucia has all the potential to become one of the greatest characters ever created by Rockstar Games.