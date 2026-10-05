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GTA 6 Writer Says Lucia Was Built to Stand Tall with Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic

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Lucia, Arthur, and Niko in Vice City
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Alexa D’Agostino, one of the writers of GTA 6, discussed creating Lucia in an interview with Love magazine.
  • The writer's mother inspired her while penning Lucia's character.
  • She believes Lucia can stand tall alongside the likes of Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic.
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Ahead of GTA 6‘s release, Alexa D’Agostino, one of the game’s writers, discussed how the team brought Lucia Caminos to life. In a recent interview, Alexa said that an undeniably real woman like Lucia can stand tall alongside previous Rockstar Games protagonists such as Arthur Morgan from RDR2 and Niko Bellic from GTA 4.

In an interview with the French fashion magazine Love, Alexa D’Agostino opened up about creating Lucia Caminos for GTA 6. Surprisingly, Alexa revealed that her mother served as an inspiration for GTA 6’s Lucia. She explained that writing Lucia felt natural because the character was relatable, and the way she was raised by her mother also helped shape the character.

“When it came to writing Lucia, I thought of the women I know, my mother was an immigrant who grew up in New Jersey, close to Lucia’s hometown of Liberty City. I thought about the way she raised me: rowdy, kind, but not to take any sh*t. I related a lot to Lucia and writing her came very naturally to me.” Alexa said.

Lucia looking outside from a car window in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Furthermore, Alexa talked about how Lucia Camino, one of the main characters in GTA 6, is a fully fleshed-out person in the game. She described Lucia as a ‘perfectly imperfect-with clichés,’ but believes that’s what makes her an undeniably real character in GTA 6.

As everyone knows, Lucia Caminos is the first protagonist in the history of GTA games. With a genuinely well-written woman character in hand, Alexa believes that Lucia can join the ranks of RDR2’s Arthur Morgan and GTA 4’s Niko Bellic:

“When you are focusing on writing a fully realized person with their own wants, you’re going to get something perfectly imperfect-with clichés, but also undeniably real. That’s how you get a woman that can stand tall next to the likes of Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic.”

Rockstar’s writers have already proven that they can deliver strong, compelling female characters with Sadie Adler in RDR2. Now, Lucia has all the potential to become one of the greatest characters ever created by Rockstar Games.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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