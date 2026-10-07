Home > News > [UPDATE] GTA 6 Reportedly Coming to PC as Xbox Cloud Pay-to-Access Revealed

[UPDATE] GTA 6 Reportedly Coming to PC as Xbox Cloud Pay-to-Access Revealed

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot with Lucia with the Xbox logo in the background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Players can play GTA 6 on PC at launch using Xbox Cloud Gaming on Game Pass.
  • Xbox has secured new game-streaming rights for GTA 6, letting players stream it on November 19, 2026.
  • Players must own the Xbox Series X|S version of GTA 6 to play it on PC via cloud gaming.
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PC players have reason to rejoice next month: GTA 6 is coming to PC at launch on November 19, 2026, but not in the way you’d expect. New reports suggest Xbox has secured the cloud-streaming rights for GTA 6, letting you stream Rockstar’s highly anticipated open-world title on PC via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

According to The Verge’s new report, Xbox has landed new exclusive game-streaming rights for GTA 6, meaning players can stream the game on both PC and Xbox One if they own the Xbox Series X|S version of it. This comes as Xbox introduces monthly limits on Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming.

Jason and Lucia in a car in GTA 6, captured on the PS5.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Starting November, Xbox’s cloud gaming restrictions will take full effect, and depending on the Xbox Game Pass tier, here’s how long you’ll be able to play GTA 6 on PC:

  • Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours
  • Game Pass Premium: 10 hours
  • Game Pass Essential: 5 hours

However, if you run out of hours, 15 hours may not be enough for a full PC playthrough, especially since a GTA 6 playthrough can exceed 80 hours to complete. Microsoft has a workaround: starting next month, Xbox will let you purchase additional hours through a pay-as-you-go option on Xbox Cloud Gaming once your initial hours run out.

Take-Two recently signed a new Xbox publishing deal, so something of this sort was bound to happen. Now we’re seeing the effects: with Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can play GTA 6 on PC on launch day, November 19.

You may need to buy a few extra hours to enjoy the entire game, but Xbox Game Pass still gives PC players that option. Reports suggest GTA 6 could come to PC as early as next year, but you can skip the wait via cloud streaming.

You can play either the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition or the Standard Edition on PC, depending on the one you buy from the Xbox Store. However, if you want to avoid paying for GTA 6 on PC twice, wait for Rockstar’s official release, likely next year.

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Update 1 (07/10/2026 9:04 am)

Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball has denied reports that GTA 6 will be available to stream via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on PC on November 19, 2026. According to him, GTA 6 “will not be streaming exclusively [on Xbox] or to PC” at launch.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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