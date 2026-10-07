[UPDATE] GTA 6 Reportedly Coming to PC as Xbox Cloud Pay-to-Access Revealed

- // Update 1 (07/10/2026 9:04 am) GTA 6 Won't Be Playable on PC via Cloud as Xbox CSO Busts Rumors
- Players can play GTA 6 on PC at launch using Xbox Cloud Gaming on Game Pass.
- Xbox has secured new game-streaming rights for GTA 6, letting players stream it on November 19, 2026.
- Players must own the Xbox Series X|S version of GTA 6 to play it on PC via cloud gaming.
PC players have reason to rejoice next month: GTA 6 is coming to PC at launch on November 19, 2026, but not in the way you’d expect. New reports suggest Xbox has secured the cloud-streaming rights for GTA 6, letting you stream Rockstar’s highly anticipated open-world title on PC via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
According to The Verge’s new report, Xbox has landed new exclusive game-streaming rights for GTA 6, meaning players can stream the game on both PC and Xbox One if they own the Xbox Series X|S version of it. This comes as Xbox introduces monthly limits on Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming.
Starting November, Xbox’s cloud gaming restrictions will take full effect, and depending on the Xbox Game Pass tier, here’s how long you’ll be able to play GTA 6 on PC:
- Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours
- Game Pass Premium: 10 hours
- Game Pass Essential: 5 hours
However, if you run out of hours, 15 hours may not be enough for a full PC playthrough, especially since a GTA 6 playthrough can exceed 80 hours to complete. Microsoft has a workaround: starting next month, Xbox will let you purchase additional hours through a pay-as-you-go option on Xbox Cloud Gaming once your initial hours run out.
Take-Two recently signed a new Xbox publishing deal, so something of this sort was bound to happen. Now we’re seeing the effects: with Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can play GTA 6 on PC on launch day, November 19.
You may need to buy a few extra hours to enjoy the entire game, but Xbox Game Pass still gives PC players that option. Reports suggest GTA 6 could come to PC as early as next year, but you can skip the wait via cloud streaming.
You can play either the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition or the Standard Edition on PC, depending on the one you buy from the Xbox Store. However, if you want to avoid paying for GTA 6 on PC twice, wait for Rockstar’s official release, likely next year.
Update 1 (07/10/2026 9:04 am)
Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball has denied reports that GTA 6 will be available to stream via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on PC on November 19, 2026. According to him, GTA 6 “will not be streaming exclusively [on Xbox] or to PC” at launch.