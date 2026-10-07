[UPDATE] GTA 6 Reportedly Coming to PC as Xbox Cloud Pay-to-Access Revealed

PC players have reason to rejoice next month: GTA 6 is coming to PC at launch on November 19, 2026, but not in the way you’d expect. New reports suggest Xbox has secured the cloud-streaming rights for GTA 6, letting you stream Rockstar’s highly anticipated open-world title on PC via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

According to The Verge’s new report, Xbox has landed new exclusive game-streaming rights for GTA 6, meaning players can stream the game on both PC and Xbox One if they own the Xbox Series X|S version of it. This comes as Xbox introduces monthly limits on Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Starting November, Xbox’s cloud gaming restrictions will take full effect, and depending on the Xbox Game Pass tier, here’s how long you’ll be able to play GTA 6 on PC:

Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours

15 hours Game Pass Premium: 10 hours

10 hours Game Pass Essential: 5 hours

However, if you run out of hours, 15 hours may not be enough for a full PC playthrough, especially since a GTA 6 playthrough can exceed 80 hours to complete. Microsoft has a workaround: starting next month, Xbox will let you purchase additional hours through a pay-as-you-go option on Xbox Cloud Gaming once your initial hours run out.

Take-Two recently signed a new Xbox publishing deal, so something of this sort was bound to happen. Now we’re seeing the effects: with Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can play GTA 6 on PC on launch day, November 19.

You may need to buy a few extra hours to enjoy the entire game, but Xbox Game Pass still gives PC players that option. Reports suggest GTA 6 could come to PC as early as next year, but you can skip the wait via cloud streaming.

You can play either the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition or the Standard Edition on PC, depending on the one you buy from the Xbox Store. However, if you want to avoid paying for GTA 6 on PC twice, wait for Rockstar’s official release, likely next year.