GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Is $20 Cheaper with This Costco PS5 Deal

Good news for Costco and GTA 6 fans who haven’t pre-ordered the game yet: Costco is selling a bundle of four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards ($ 100 total in PSN credit) for $79.99. This lets you grab the bundle and pre-order the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition for an effective $79.99 before the promotion ends on October 11, 2026.

You must be a US resident and have an active Costco membership to avail this GTA 6 Ultimate Edition deal. You can sign up online through the Costco website or at any warehouse, with two membership options: Gold Star at $65/year or Executive at $130/year.

It’s not a GTA 6 Ultimate Edition deal per se, since you’re actually buying four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards for $79.99 and using the $100 credit to pre-order the game. Once you grab the bundle, redeem the codes on your PlayStation account to add the full $100 to your PSN wallet.

Image Credit: Costco

Image Credit: PlayStation Store

Then you can pre-order the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition on PS5 for an effective price of $79.99. You’re essentially getting the more expensive edition at the price of the GTA 6 Standard Edition. The $20 saving won’t last forever, though, so grab it while you can.

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition locks 5 in-game features behind its $100 price tag, including Vehicle Mod Shops, Clothing Shops, and more, so you’ll get the complete experience with the Costco deal.

Furthermore, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has already hinted that GTA 6 won’t get a Christmas discount either, so we’d recommend shelling out 80 bucks for the Ultimate Edition. Now, if you’re not a Costco member, this GTA 6 Ultimate Edition deal might feel like a stretch since you’ll have to pay for the membership and the game.

Still, if you were already planning to pick up GTA 6, getting $100 of PSN credit for $79.99 is a nice bonus. And if you’ve already pre-ordered GTA 6, you can put that extra PSN credit toward pre-ordering God of War Laufey or other PS5 games too.