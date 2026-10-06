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GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Is $20 Cheaper with This Costco PS5 Deal

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Lucia image at a salon with a PS Store gift card on her hand and the Costco logo beside her.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • You can pre-order the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition on PS5 for $20 off with Costco’s four-pack of $25 PSN gift cards for $79.99.
  • You must be a US resident and have an active Costco membership to avail this PS Store deal.
  • This limited-time offer runs through October 11, 2026, letting you get $100 of PSN credit for just $79.99.
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Good news for Costco and GTA 6 fans who haven’t pre-ordered the game yet: Costco is selling a bundle of four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards ($ 100 total in PSN credit) for $79.99. This lets you grab the bundle and pre-order the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition for an effective $79.99 before the promotion ends on October 11, 2026.

You must be a US resident and have an active Costco membership to avail this GTA 6 Ultimate Edition deal. You can sign up online through the Costco website or at any warehouse, with two membership options: Gold Star at $65/year or Executive at $130/year.

It’s not a GTA 6 Ultimate Edition deal per se, since you’re actually buying four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards for $79.99 and using the $100 credit to pre-order the game. Once you grab the bundle, redeem the codes on your PlayStation account to add the full $100 to your PSN wallet.

  • Bundle of four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards at Costco for $79.99.
    Image Credit: Costco
  • GTA 6 Ultimate Edition for $99.99 on the official PlayStation Store page.
    Image Credit: PlayStation Store

Then you can pre-order the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition on PS5 for an effective price of $79.99. You’re essentially getting the more expensive edition at the price of the GTA 6 Standard Edition. The $20 saving won’t last forever, though, so grab it while you can.

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition locks 5 in-game features behind its $100 price tag, including Vehicle Mod Shops, Clothing Shops, and more, so you’ll get the complete experience with the Costco deal.

Furthermore, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has already hinted that GTA 6 won’t get a Christmas discount either, so we’d recommend shelling out 80 bucks for the Ultimate Edition. Now, if you’re not a Costco member, this GTA 6 Ultimate Edition deal might feel like a stretch since you’ll have to pay for the membership and the game.

Still, if you were already planning to pick up GTA 6, getting $100 of PSN credit for $79.99 is a nice bonus. And if you’ve already pre-ordered GTA 6, you can put that extra PSN credit toward pre-ordering God of War Laufey or other PS5 games too.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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