GTA 6 Lets You Play Solo as Jason or Lucia — or Run Heists as a Duo

Many exciting details about the various gameplay systems in GTA 6 have been revealed ahead of the much-awaited Netflix Extended Look. The character switching system sounds far more flexible than simply copying GTA 5’s character wheel, as per comments from Rockstar devs in an interview with Dazed.

As revealed in the Dazed interview, players can control Jason and Lucia together as a criminal duo in GTA 6 or send them off independently to create chaos across Leonida.

The GTA 6 character switching system can also become a part of the action itself. This lets players move between the two characters during tense situations such as car chases. The revelations come from Rockstar developers themselves for the Dazed GTA 6 cover.

GTA 6 Character Switching Will Be Seamless

The biggest revelation from the Dazed Magazine preview is that the GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia are not permanently tied together. Rockstar explicitly says that players can experience them as a couple or separate them and cause trouble independently.

That distinction itself makes the GTA 6 map in Leonida feel less like a stage built around missions, but rather a living sandbox where the couple can have their own momentum. When the pair are together, things get more interesting.

Rockstar describes a scenario where Jason drives while Lucia uses her phone in the passenger seat, before the journey erupts into a police chase. At that point, players can take control of the driver and even switch to the passenger to shoot at pursuing enemies.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

This fluid transition is arguably the most exciting detail in the GTA 6 Dazed article, because it suggests how character switching can distinctly shape how the situation plays out.

Not only does playing as the duo seem exciting, but also Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 having their own identities matter beyond their relationship. Rockstar describes Jason as an ex-military drug runner, while Lucia is a fighter who recently left prison. So, playing them as individual GTA 6 characters won’t feel like swapping between two identical avatars.

Previously, we have already seen Jason driving his car and a bike, while Lucia is seen in intense action scenes in the GTA 6 trailer 2. Apart from these, the GTA 6 leaks also showcase Jason and Lucia making chaos all around the city, stealing cars, and flying planes.

This could ultimately be one of the biggest defining differences between GTA 6 and GTA 5. While the stories of Michael, Franklin, and Trevor collided repeatedly, Jason and Lucia are being built around an intimate criminal partnership.

The Dazed Magazine GTA 6 feature also makes it clear that Rockstar sees this connection as a central part of the storytelling. Rockstar North development head Rob Nelson explains that the characters are not empty avatars and their stories become journeys that players share with them.

In other words, whether you’re controlling Jason alone, Lucia alone, or switching between them during a chaotic mission, the protagonists are still supposed to feel like real people with their own identities.

The Dazed post also reveals a ‘deep relationship‘ mechanic for Jason and Lucia in GTA 6. Another interesting feature is that Rockstar is bringing San Andreas’s weight and muscle systems to GTA 6.

So, what are your thoughts on these confirmed features in GTA 6? Tell us in the comments below.