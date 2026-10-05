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GTA 6 TV Spot Reportedly Spotted on a News Station Schedule Leak

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Lucia in GTA 6 Ultimate Edition with the GTA 6 TV Spot leak beside her.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • A new GTA 6 TV spot has appeared on a new station's leaked internal programme schedule.
  • Reddit user u/InformalHamster5950 shared the info alongside a video showing the news station’s interior as proof.
  • According to the schedule, the GTA 6 TV spot looks to be around 45 seconds long.
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October could mark the start of Rockstar’s biggest GTA 6 marketing push ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026 release. Adding to the growing anticipation, a Reddit user, u/InformalHamster5950, who claims to work at an undisclosed news station, says they spotted a GTA 6 TV spot on the station’s internal programme schedule.

According to X user Mitch, who shared the now-deleted Reddit post, the leaked programming schedule includes a 45-second “GTA VI TV spot“, but it has no air date, so the release date is literally up in the air.

The Reddit user also shared a video of the new station’s interior, adding more authenticity to the GTA 6 TV spot leak. The OP also says a new station can “apparently” receive its TV programme schedule 3 weeks in advance with no date.

GTA 6 TV spot scheduled on an unknown news station's internal program schedule.
Image Credit: X/@miiitchx

Of course, this doesn’t 100% confirm that Rockstar plans to air a GTA 6 TV spot this month, and you should still take it with a grain of salt. But Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick did say that GTA 6 needs aggressive marketing, despite the massive awareness already etched into players’ hearts and souls, so this could be a part of it.

As for the GTA 6 TV spot’s air date, the Reddit user did not reveal one. However, Rockstar could potentially schedule it for later this month or during the Miami Heat’s GTA 6-themed NBA match against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18.

This wouldn’t be the first time Rockstar has used TV advertising to promote its games. The studio ran several TV ads for Red Dead Redemption 2, including a 30-second spot and a pre-release trailer, in the lead-up to its October 26, 2018 release. GTA 6 could follow the same pattern with its 45-second TV spot.

We also don’t know whether the TV spot will feature new in-game footage. However, there’s a small chance it could, especially if Rockstar releases it after GTA 6 Trailer 3, which is rumored to arrive a week ahead of the game’s worldwide release on November 19.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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