GTA 6 Trailer 3 Speculation Heats up Ahead of Take-Two’s Annual Shareholder Meeting This Week

It’s that time of year again when GTA 6 fans once again have their eyes peeled on Rockstar Games’ social media handles, as Take-Two has announced an annual virtual shareholder meeting this week on September 17, 2026. With the GTA 6 extended look out of the way, all eyes are now on the November 19 release date; however, fans still hold out hope for a third trailer.

The upcoming Take-Two virtual annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for September 17 at 6 PM PT, and as its August investor call, it will be a webcast presentation. In the previous Take-Two investor call, CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted at “astronomical” GTA 6 pre-order sales and reaffirmed the release date.

Image Credit: PlayStation Image Credit: Take-Two

However, while most of the info about Grand Theft Auto VI is already out, fans are still dealing with copium for a GTA 6 Trailer 3 ahead of the call later this week. Of course, Rockstar’s summer marketing is in full effect, as GTA 6 Miami Beach advertising was approved earlier this week by the city council, and more such initiatives are on the way.

But currently, fans are awaiting a story trailer, or in this case, a third GTA 6 trailer altogether, which gives them a glimpse of Jason and Lucia’s main mission in the upcoming game. As GTA 6 pre-orders still continue to dominate global charts on PS5 and Xbox storefronts, GTA 6 DualSense controllers are already being scalped for hundreds online.

Furthermore, leaks have surfaced online that hint at a GTA 6 collector’s edition with a Vice City-themed box and a disc slot, which could potentially be a game or a soundtrack disc altogether. GTA 6 is also going to be a part of PlayStation’s Tokyo Game Show booth this week, as fans can grab a free T-shirt, stickers, and some exclusive merch on the show floor.

What do you think – will Rockstar finally drop GTA 6 trailer 3 ahead of the shareholders’ meeting or drop another short promo? Tell us in the comments below!