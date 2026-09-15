Home > News > GTA 6 Trailer 3 Speculation Heats up Ahead of Take-Two’s Annual Shareholder Meeting This Week

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Speculation Heats up Ahead of Take-Two’s Annual Shareholder Meeting This Week

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
Lucia doomscrolling on her phone on the bed in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Take-Two is hosting its annual shareholders' meeting this week on September 17 at 6 AM PT.
  • GTA 6 fans are holding out hope that Rockstar will drop Trailer 3 ahead of the call.
  • GTA 6 is also appearing on PlayStation's booth at Tokyo Game Show later this week.
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It’s that time of year again when GTA 6 fans once again have their eyes peeled on Rockstar Games’ social media handles, as Take-Two has announced an annual virtual shareholder meeting this week on September 17, 2026. With the GTA 6 extended look out of the way, all eyes are now on the November 19 release date; however, fans still hold out hope for a third trailer.

The upcoming Take-Two virtual annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for September 17 at 6 PM PT, and as its August investor call, it will be a webcast presentation. In the previous Take-Two investor call, CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted at “astronomical” GTA 6 pre-order sales and reaffirmed the release date.

Lucia hitting gym in GTA 6
Image Credit: PlayStation
Take-Two Shareholder Meeting Sept 17
Image Credit: Take-Two

However, while most of the info about Grand Theft Auto VI is already out, fans are still dealing with copium for a GTA 6 Trailer 3 ahead of the call later this week. Of course, Rockstar’s summer marketing is in full effect, as GTA 6 Miami Beach advertising was approved earlier this week by the city council, and more such initiatives are on the way.

But currently, fans are awaiting a story trailer, or in this case, a third GTA 6 trailer altogether, which gives them a glimpse of Jason and Lucia’s main mission in the upcoming game. As GTA 6 pre-orders still continue to dominate global charts on PS5 and Xbox storefronts, GTA 6 DualSense controllers are already being scalped for hundreds online.

Furthermore, leaks have surfaced online that hint at a GTA 6 collector’s edition with a Vice City-themed box and a disc slot, which could potentially be a game or a soundtrack disc altogether. GTA 6 is also going to be a part of PlayStation’s Tokyo Game Show booth this week, as fans can grab a free T-shirt, stickers, and some exclusive merch on the show floor.

What do you think – will Rockstar finally drop GTA 6 trailer 3 ahead of the shareholders’ meeting or drop another short promo? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Editor at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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