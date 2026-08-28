Home > News > GTA 6 Will Make You Work for Jason and Lucia’s Romantic Relationship

GTA 6 Will Make You Work for Jason and Lucia’s Romantic Relationship

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GTA 6 showing Jason and Lucia sitting down on a couch
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • GTA 6 players will need to put in serious effort to build Jason and Lucia's romance in GTA 6.
  • Players can spend time with their partner in various activities like shopping, working out, and more.
  • Jason and Lucia's relationship status won't have an impact on the main story's gameplay.
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The latest GTA 6 previews have revealed that players will need to put in extra effort to help Jason and Lucia’s romance bloom in the game. Regardless of which character you are playing, you will need to spend time with your partner apart from main story missions, such as hanging out, going shopping, and more activities, to strengthen their romantic relationship in GTA 6.

Surprisingly, it has been confirmed that it is entirely up to players whether Jason and Lucia engage in a romantic relationship. However, since many players will likely be interested in experiencing the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde story, they will ultimately choose to pursue a romance between the GTA 6 main characters.

Just like in real-life relationships, building Jason and Lucia’s romance in GTA 6 will take some serious effort. If you are interested in making them fall in love, the key is to spend more time together through various activities in GTA 6, including working out, shopping, getting a haircut, and even committing crimes, which also count as one.

Jason and Lucia in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

However, if you are only focused on completing GTA 6’s main story, you may miss the opportunity to experience their beautiful love story. Although their relationship status is confirmed to have an impact on the storyline, there are no special gameplay perks for living as a perfect couple in Leonida.

If your relationship is going through some hardships, it won’t have any effect on gameplay, meaning you won’t be blocked from completing any missions just because Jason in GTA 6 and Lucia Caminos are fighting over something. They are confirmed to have each other’s backs all the time.

So, if you want to see Jason and Lucia holding hands, then you have to make it happen in the game yourself by spending time together. The romance between the characters is mainly shaped by your choices.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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