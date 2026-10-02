The LOVE Magazine GTA 6 Issue Sells out Within Minutes as New Screenshots and Story Details Revealed

The GTA 6 LOVE Magazine issue featuring Jason and Lucia has sold out within minutes of preorders going live. The €25 collectible edition, which features new artwork of the two protagonists, quickly sold out on the KD Presse website ahead of its October 5 release.

LOVE magazine’s 27th issue includes an interview with the Rockstar team about the GTA 6 world-building, its protagonists, and the modern American Dream. It also features several new images of Jason and Lucia, including scenes of the pair spending time together in a diner and playing pool.

Image Credit: KDPRESSE

Rockstar Shares More About Jason and Lucia’s Relationship

The interview offers more insight into how Rockstar approached its two protagonists. Lucia in GTA 6 is driven by her desire for a better life. Jason’s circumstances often leave him reacting to decisions made around him. The writers wanted both characters to feel vulnerable and flawed, with the ability to learn from each other.

Game writer Elizabeth Gauvey-Kern said the team wanted the protagonists to be “vulnerable, tough, flawed, right sometimes, wrong sometimes.” She added that this made them feel authentic and like a great team. This also makes exploring the GTA 6 map as two characters filled with their own troubles a healthy challenge.

Rockstar’s narrative team also discussed the game’s take on the American Dream. For Jason and Lucia, that goal is less about becoming extraordinarily wealthy and more about having a home, supporting a family, and paying off debts. Senior vice president of narrative Rupert Humphries described the GTA 6 world as a “pressure cooker for all kinds of insanity.“

The GTA 6 LOVE Magazine issue will be available on newsstands from October 5, with the physical edition listed at €25. The preorders selling out so quickly show the demand for official GTA 6 collectibles. Especially those featuring Jason and Lucia (unlike the gator-themed GTA 6 collector’s edition).

Are you getting a copy of the GTA 6 LOVE Magazine for yourself? Keep in mind that the magazine’s cover artwork was created by Rockstar Games, and the issue also includes a feature on the studio’s decade of world-building for the game.