Google Year in Search 2022: Top Searches in India Includes IPL, CoWIN, and More

As an annual affair, Google released the 2022 Year in Search, highlighting the top searches across categories. In India, this was dominated mainly by sports, movies, some COVID-related queries, and much more. Check out the top searches on Google in India this year.

Top Google Searches in 2022 in India

In terms of trending Google searches, the Indian Premier League (IPL) took the lead, followed by CoWIN, FIFA World Cup, Asian Cup, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, e-SHRAM Card, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Games, and Indian Super League. Overall, we saw people’s interest in sports.

This year saw people looking for sources of entertainment more than COVID-related stuff. The ‘Near Me’ queries were topped by (from top to bottom) COVID vaccines, swimming pools, water parks, movies, takeout restaurants, malls, metro stations, RT-PCR, Polio drops, and rental houses.

In the movies department, the top spot was taken by Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, and the second position went to K.G.F.: Chapter 2. This was followed by Kashmir Files, RRR, Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise, Vikram, Lal Singh Chaddha, Drishyam 2, and Thor Love and Thunder.

Indians were interested in a lot of topics and hence, the top ‘What is’ searches include ‘What is Agneepath Scheme,’ ‘What is NATO,’ ‘What is NFT,’ ‘What is PFI,’ ‘What is the square root of 4,’ ‘What is surrogacy,’ ‘What is a solar eclipse,’ ‘What is Article 370,’ ‘What is Metaverse,’ and ‘What is myositis.’

There were searches for personalities too and this was topped by the politician Nupur Sharma, Droupadi Murmu, Rishi Sunak, Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen, Anjali Arora, Abdu Rozik, Eknath Shinde, Pravin Tambe, and Amber Heard.

Google’s Year in Search 2022 also includes categories like recipes, sports, news events, and ‘how to’ in India. You can check out the top searches for them over here.

