Google Gives Us a First Look at Wear OS 3 Sans Samsung’s Skin

Google made Wear OS 3.0 official earlier this year but for the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series. As a result, we haven’t really been able to see how the next-gen WearOS looks like, considering it comes with the Samsung One UI Watch skin on the Galaxy Watch 4. Now, before Google officially releases Wear OS 3.0 for all compatible watches, we finally know how it will be like.

WearOS 3.0 First Look Revealed

Google recently shared a new Wear OS 3.0 emulator image for developers and Reddit user u/amoledwatchfaces has shared screenshots to show off what the new UI will look like. While the screenshots don’t hint at a major design change (it looks similar to the current Wear OS version), there are a few changes that feel refreshing.

It is shown that the Settings menu now has more toggles next to the various options with a gradient design. It will make it easier for users to enable the required settings without the need for tapping an option multiple times. It is also revealed that the buttons on Wear OS 3.0 will be rounded for a different and cleaner look and have more icons.







The brightness and battery options have been redesigned, while the sound settings (even the brightness section) now show a handy “+” and “-” button for improved accessibility. There’s also a new Health Services option, which shows Google Fit’s icon and options like gender, height, and weight. The watch face selection page has also been redesigned with new curved text on top and a bright-colored edit button at the bottom. Wear OS 3.0 is seen with more colors to enhance the overall looks, similar to the Material You theme on Android 12.

This comes after Google shared an emulator image back in May, which hinted at a Material You design (much like Android 12, a new app drawer, new quick settings, and more).

Wear OS 3.0 is expected to release for non-Samsung smartwatches, including the Fossil Gen 6, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, and more, in the second half of 2022. Although, the exact timeline remains unknown, we will keep you posted on this. Hence, stay tuned.