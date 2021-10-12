Google TV Adds Support for Multiple User Profiles and Improved Ambient Mode

Google TV is finally gaining support for multiple user profiles. Going forward, Google TV users can set up separate profiles to get personalized recommendations and watchlists without worrying about the questionable media choices of other users sharing the same account. Notably, this is in addition to the existing feature to add a kids profile on Google TV.

Google TV Now Supports Multiple User Profiles

Apart from the personalized recommendations feed and separate watchlists mentioned above, Google TV will let you ask Google Assistant to recommend shows and movies based on your preferences. To do that, all you have to do is trigger the Assistant and say “what should I watch?” voice command.

Google also highlights that you could get help streamlining your day by using the “show me my day” Google Assistant command. That’s possible because your profile is linked to your account’s Google Assistant. However, your downloaded apps and app login details are shared across profiles.

Meanwhile, Google is improving the ambient mode in Google TV. The company is introducing personalized information and recommendations at a glance to Google TV’s ambient mode. This way, you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, weather, game scores, and more. The on-screen shortcuts will make it easier to browse photos or start playing music.

Google TV profiles will roll out globally on Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from Sony and TCL soon. On the other hand, ambient mode improvements will be first available in the US.

The ability to set up user profiles comes at a time when Realme is all set to launch its 4K Google TV Stick in India. It is certainly a neat Google TV trick that could help users make the most out of their streaming experience. Customers in the US will also benefit from the latest Philo live TV integration, in addition to YouTube TV and Sling TV.