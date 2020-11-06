Google Stadia is getting a new option that lets you share your game library with other players in your family. Stadia’s family sharing is applicable to players part of the Google family group and it requires a Stadia account.

Google notes that you don’t have to be an active Stadia Pro member to share games or play shared games. Stadia Pro subscribers can share games they claimed using the Pro subscription with others in the family. However, game sharing will stop when your subscription ends.

You can enable Stadia Family sharing from stadia.com or Stadia app. On Stadia’s website, log in to your account, click on your avatar present in the top right, and choose Stadia Settings -> Family -> Get started. Similarly, you can tap on the avatar and visit Family -> Get started on the Stadia app.

With Stadia Family, you’re in control of the games you share with your family members. You can either share your entire game library or specifically share particular titles with others. You can also make use of parental controls to set age limits. Fortunately, each family member will have their own save data for shared games. Moreover, if someone stops sharing the game, your progress will not be deleted and you can restore the save data after purchasing the game.

There is one major limitation with Stadia Family sharing, though. Multiple players cannot play the same shared game at the same time. You will have to either wait for the family member to stop playing the game or you can play a different game.