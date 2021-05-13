Almost everyone is obsessed with dark mode these days. Apps, websites, and smartphone UIs are all getting dark modes of varying qualities. Now, it seems that Google is finally giving in (at least to some extent), and is bringing dark mode to Google Search on desktops.

The report comes from social media consultant Matt Navarra who tweeted screenshots of the new dark mode prompt on Google Search. It’s unclear just how wide this roll-out is, or if it even is a rollout of any kind. Google does like to A/B test a lot, especially with Search, so this could just be a limited test that the company is running for some users. In fact, Google was testing a similar dark mode for Search on desktop a few months ago. In a statement to Android Police, a Google spokesperson said that the company is “always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users.”

That said, reports of the feature showing up are pretty widespread for this to seem like a limited rollout instead of a test. However, we could not access the Google Search dark mode here in India, so it might be a region-specific roll out at this stage. In case you’re unwilling to wait, you can check out these chrome extensions for dark mode.

If the feature is enabled for you, you will see a prompt up top on Google Search asking you to enable dark mode for your search results (see screenshot below). Moreover, you will also see a sun/moon icon next to your Google Account picture, which can serve as a quick toggle for switching modes on Search.

Based on screenshots, the new dark mode in Search looks fairly good, and I’m hoping I get a chance to check it out soon. Even though I’m not one of the majority of people who love keeping dark mode turned on all the time, I like using dark mode at night.

Anyway, if you have access to the dark mode in Google Search, let us know what you think about it and how useful you are finding it on your desktop.