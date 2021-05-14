Google often adds cool easter eggs to its search engine. Whether it is the Thanos easter egg or the one for India’s victory against Australia, the company doesn’t miss out on adding timely easter eggs. The company has now added a bouncing DVD screensaver to Google Search and that might just be the coolest one it has added in the recent past.

Google Search DVD Screensaver

First spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, the latest Google Search easter egg replicates the nostalgic DVD screensaver that you might have either witnessed firsthand on an old DVD player or have at least spotted in The Office.

To access the easter egg, all you have to do is search ‘DVD Screensaver‘. If that sounds like too much work, you can just click on the link above. Instead of the text ‘DVD’, you will see the word ‘Google’ moving around on the search page.

You can also check out the demonstration below to know what to expect:

New🐣🥚: try searching for "dvd screensaver" and wait a little… pic.twitter.com/k1yVM3Jvct — Zouhir⚡ (@_zouhir) May 12, 2021

Coming to the million-dollar question, will it ever hit the corner? Well, in reply to this query, Google employee Zouhir who shared the easter egg on Twitter says, it ‘theoretically should’. Since it is a possibility, you can keep your eyes peeled if you’re interested to witness that satisfying moment.

Unfortunately, this easter egg is limited to Google Search on desktop. As a result, you’re out of luck if you want to check this on Google’s mobile app. For what it’s worth, you can open Google Search on a web browser from your phone and turn on desktop mode to take a peek. For more such easter eggs, go through our article on the best Google Search easter eggs. You might also find something useful in our Google Search tricks article.