Google Pixel Foldable Rumored to Arrive in Q1 2023

Google introduced the Pixel 7 flagship series and the much-awaited Pixel Watch at its hardware event last night. The company even doled out more details about the upcoming Pixel Tablet. But the one thing that many wanted to hear about was Google’s foldable smartphone. It has been rumored for a long time, and no official confirmation has come just yet. Now, though Google did not reveal anything at the event, we are hearing murmurs about the Pixel foldable launch timeline again.

Google Pixel Foldable Release Timeline

Last night, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt tweeted about the Pixel foldable missing in action during the Pixel 7 series launch. To this, DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) analyst Ross Young responded with a Pixel foldable release timeline. Young said that foldable panel shipments to Google will start in January 2023, and the foldable should arrive sometime in Q1 2023. Q1— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 6, 2022

Now, this is just speculation, as Google has shared no official statements about its foldable phone ambitions. So we suggest you take this leak with a grain of salt.

As for what we already know about the Pixel foldable, it is likely to be called the Pixel Notepad, as per reports from earlier this year. It will feature a compact design, much like the Oppo Fold N. This information comes from an animation leak from Android 12 builds, which revealed a squarish foldable design as opposed to Samsung’s Z Fold series.

Under the hood, we can expect the Pixel foldable to come with the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset, along with Android 13 (offering tablet-focused optimizations), and upgraded cameras in the same vein as the Pixel 7 series. You can expect to find a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens onboard. All other details are still under wraps, except for the rumored $1,400 price tag (if true, it could offer some tough competition to Samsung).

So, are you looking forward to a Pixel foldable from Google? What are your expectations from this phone? Let us know in the comments below.