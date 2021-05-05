Google has accidentally revealed its upcoming affordable TWS earbuds, the Pixel Buds A, on Twitter today. In a now-deleted tweet (via 9to5Google) on the Android Twitter handle, the company teased the updated Fast Pair experience of the new Pixel Buds. The tweet further confirms that the company has planned to market the TWS earbuds as Pixel Buds A-series.

Pixel Buds A with Fast Pair

“Quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing. The new Pixel Buds A-Series have arrived. Enjoy one-tap Bluetooth pairing with the updated Fast Pair experience on #Android,” reads the tweet. If you’re curious to see the original tweet, you can check out the archived version right here.

The image shown in the Pixel Buds A tweet resembles what we’ve seen in the previous leak where Google accidentally leaked the TWS earbuds in an official email. One noticeable design change is that Google is switching to white color inside the charging case, as opposed to the black accent seen on its predecessor. Thanks to the email leak, we already know that the company will have another white color variant with olive green ear tips and case interior.

The tweet, unfortunately, didn’t reveal the pricing and availability of the earbuds. It didn’t show off other key specifications either. What we know according to a recent 9to5Google report is that the earbuds may lack swipe volume gestures. However, we will not have to wait longer to find out as Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Buds A at I/O 2021. We’ll be covering the event as it happens, so stay tuned for more updates.