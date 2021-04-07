Google released its first truly wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds 2, last year. Recently, we started hearing rumors about the next-gen, budget-centric Pixel Buds dubbed the Pixel Buds A. Now, the Mountain View giant has failed to keep the product under wraps and has allegedly leaked the earbuds itself in a recent product marketing email.

Budget Pixel Buds A Spotted

First spotted by 9to5Google, Google accidentally used a Pixel Buds A render instead of the original Pixel Buds in a Nest marketing email sent out to users on Tuesday.

As per reports, Pixel Buds A will reportedly come in a similar design but with a more affordable price tag. It will come in two color options – white and green. However, the color combination will differ from the color schemes of the current-gen Pixel Buds. Here’s a first look at the upcoming Pixel Buds A, leaked via an official product poster:

Now, the white variant of the upcoming Pixel Buds A will be different than the existing white variant of the Pixel Buds 2. Instead of the black highlights on the current white-colored model, the Pixel Buds A will adopt a dark olive green color for the ear tips, wings, and case interior. It is no longer just the touch buttons that have a highlight color, like orange or mint green, on the Buds 2.

Apart from the color changes, the upcoming Pixel Buds will be similar to the current-gen Pixel Buds 2 in terms of features. This means it will include touch controls for calls and media playback, and invoking the Google Assistant remotely.

Now, to offer the device at a lower price-point, Google is expected to cut a few corners on the upcoming Pixel Buds A. However, it is, as of now, unknown which feature or spec will Google ditch to reduce the price and offer it alongside the upcoming Pixel 5a.

Availability and Price

As for the launch date, we recently saw a report suggesting that Google will launch the Pixel Buds sometime in mid-April. Moreover, the new Pixel Buds A color schemes would match the color variants of the Pixel 5a, as per rumors.

Coming to the price, we can only assume that it will be less than the $179 price tag of the Pixel Buds 2. However, the exact price of the upcoming Pixel Buds A is still unknown.