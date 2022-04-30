Google’s New Noto Emoji Brings Back the Nostalgia of “Blobs”

Google has introduced a new Noto Emoji font, which brings back the simpler black and white emojis created back in the time. These Noto Emojis are meant to make emojis simpler and the representation of what’s being talked about. Plus, the emojis representing humans will remind you of Google’s famous blobs! Here’s a look.

Google Reintroduces the Concept of Simpler Emojis

Noto Emojis try to make the over-extensive realism and details in emojis these days simpler. Google says, “By removing as much detail as possible, emoji could be more flexible, representing the idea of something instead of specifically what is in front of you.“

While some are mere “1:1 conversions,” others require some modifications. And, there’s a set of emojis that require a full-blown rework.

Then, the “people emojis” were once again converted into blobs and if you have used Android before the introduction of Android 8 Oreo, you know how adorable those looked. Although, this time, Google has introduced the black and white versions of blobs instead of the yellow monotone. It is said that Google brought back some parts of what made blobs special and discarded the ones that weren’t working. Here’s a look at some of them here.

However, Google notes that introducing simpler emojis wasn’t an easy task, especially in the case of flags. Google’s blog post reads, “You can’t simply convert flags into black and white. You wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between Finland and Sweden. You could redraw the flags but that puts them at risk of being incorrect.” So to make things right, the company added the ISO’s country codes to make each flag different and identifiable.

It is revealed that the new Noto Emoji’s color, size, and weight can be tweaked. Plus, Google has introduced dark and light modes to match an OS’ UI and the current times. It is also a variable font, meaning, you can go for the light grade to make it look small or the bold one to make them look big.

You can download the new Noto Emoji font from over here, and if you do, let us know your thoughts on them in the comments below.