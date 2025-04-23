Home > News > Google Messages Will Now Blur Nude Photos You Didn’t Ask For

Google Messages Will Now Blur Nude Photos You Didn’t Ask For

Abubakar Mohammed
In Short
  • Google Messages has introduced a new Sensitive Content Warnings feature to alert you when you receive or send nude images.
  • The feature is a part of Google's SafetyCore app and automatically blurs nude images when you receive them.
  • It's enabled by default for users under 18 years of age. Parents can access the feature through the Family Link app.

Sensitive content, especially nudity, is a huge and alarming issue in the digital space, and big tech has taken various steps to reduce its impact, especially on teens. From safety checks to monitoring images using AI, a lot of ways are already being used on our smartphones. Announced last year, the default Google Messages app is now rolling out a feature to keep sensitive content in check.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Google Messages is rolling out a Sensitive Content Warnings feature. It’s a feature that automatically blurs nude images in the app. The feature is a part of the Android System SafetyCore and is gradually rolling out to all users.

Upon receiving a sensitive image, the feature lets you choose to view or not view it, block the sender without viewing the image, or take you to a page that tells you why nude images can be harmful. The user can also blur it back by tapping the “Remove Preview” option.

Also Read: What is RCS Messaging? Explained

Moreover, Google Messages prompts users before sending nude imagery, with the risks of sending the same and preventing accidental shares. Upon which they need to tap Confirm and continue before sending.

For users over 18 years of age, the feature is opt-in and is disabled by default. And for those below 18 years of age, it is turned on by default and can be turned off in the Google Account settings. Additionally, on the Sensitive content warning page, Google mentions that parents can enable the feature through the Family Link app by going to Controls -> Contacts -> Sensitive content warnings.

The feature can be accessed by going to Google Messages settings > Protection & Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings. You can then turn on the toggle to enable it. The page also shows you a link to a webpage that explains how you can protect yourself online. What are your thoughts on this feature? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

