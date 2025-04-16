Gemini Can Now Access Google Photos for Contextual Queries

Gemini on Android has gained many tricks over the past few months. Google has spent a considerable amount of time rewiring apps support in Gemini, including support for the entire Google Workspace suite. However, one of the main apps that was missing from the list was Google Photos. Well, the wait has finally ended as Gemini can finally access Google Photos.

As reported by 9to5Google, Gemini’s Google Photos support is rolling out to select Android users in the US. Like other Gemini apps (previously extensions), the Gemini-Photos link can access your backed up images, faces/relationships, photo descriptions, and location.

Image Credit: 9to5Google

This should help users ask Gemini to, say, pull up an image of a person, based on the time of the year, description (for example, vacation), and the type of images like landscapes.

Similarly, you will also be able to ask what’s in the photos. This is similar to the Ask Photos feature that Google revealed during a previous I/O event. We’re not sure if Google intends to still bring a standalone Ask Photos feature to the Photos app. Having two identical features would not make sense.

To check if the feature is available, launch Gemini, go to Apps > Media and turn on the Google Photos toggle. While the feature is US-only right now, we expect it to start rolling out globally in the coming weeks. Other Gemini integrations did not take so long, and that will probably be the same for Google Photos integration.

Google recently added YouTube Music, WhatsApp, and Spotify support to Gemini as well, so we expect the list to expand further in the future. What are your thoughts about the feature? Do you see yourself using it daily, or would you rather not allow Google access to your personal photos? Let us know in the comments.