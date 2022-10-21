Google Messages Gets New Icon and Plethora of New Features

Google has brought a new update for its RCS-based Messages app with an aim to compete with the likes of iMessage and the popular, WhatsApp. Google Messages has got a new logo and features, including the ability to reply to an individual message, reminders, and more.

New Google Messages Features Introduced

First up, the Google Messages app has a new logo, which matches the aesthetics of other Google apps. This will be rolled out to people in the coming weeks. The Phone and Contacts apps will also get the same treatment. These app icons will also work with the Material You theme, which would mean that their appearance will change based on the wallpaper and theme you have on your Android phone.

The Voice Message Transcription feature, which will automatically transcribe the audio messages received, is now available for on the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6A, the Pixel 6 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy Fold 4, besides the Pixel 7 series.

Then, there’s the ability to respond to any message in a chat, much like it can be done on WhatsApp and iMessage. Google Messages started getting the ability to view iMessage reactions and the ability to react to a message sent from an iPhone. This is now rolling out widely.

If a YouTube video is sent on Messages, people will be able to view the video directly within the chat, again, like WhatsApp. Plus, you will now get Reminders in Messages about various events sparing you the hassle of looking for other apps to do so.

Google Messages has the ability to star important messages so that you don’t have to scroll days of chats to find that one address you were looking for. Using machine learning, the app will suggest Google Meet calls if there’s mention of calls.

Additionally, you will be able to get in touch with businesses found via Search and Maps directly through Messages. This is available in limited countries, though. Google Messages is meant to work across devices (Chromebooks and smartwatches) and should get more features in the future.