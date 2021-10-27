Google, MeiTY Startup Hub Launch Appscale Academy Program to Help Indian Startups

As India progresses to become one of the biggest technological hubs of the world, Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub have launched a new academic program to boost startups growth in the country. Dubbed as the Appscale Academy program, it will be a 6-months course for small to mid-scale startups to help them grow in the market.

The Appscale Academy program will include a total of 100 startups from India and help them build high-quality apps for the global market. The course will cover topics such as app quality, going global, growth, app design, Google Play Policy, and best practices for Data Safety.

Eligible startups from India can start applying via Google’s official event page for the program. Some eligibility criteria include:

Could be a Gaming or Non-Gaming app.

Could be on any business model (free, paid, transaction, etc.).

App use-cases that have the capacity of expanding service territories and looking for support to accelerate business growth.

Should have core team members who will commit to a 6-month long training, coaching, and mentorship program.

You can check out the official Selection Process page for the Appscale Academy program to know more about eligibility.

The applications have opened today and the last day of submission is December 15. A joint committee of MeitY Startup Hub, industry experts, and Google will go through the applications and announce the final list of 100 startups in January 2022.

Now, during the 6-months training and development course, the selected startups will be following customized curriculums to improve their apps and grow their business. They will receive personalized mentorship from various Google experts and high-order executives of popular developing companies like Riot Games, Zynga, Miniclip, and more. A select number of developers will also receive 1:1 mentorship by Google industry experts.

So, if you are a member of a startup in India or have your own startup with a dedicated team, go to the official page of Appscale Academy and submit the application right now.