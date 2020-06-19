Video calls and meetings over the internet are part of the new normal these days. While there are a lot of options for anyone looking for a video meeting platform, Google Meet is one of the most prominent choice out there. And today, the company is making it even more easy to start new Google Meet calls on your devices.

It’s already possible to start Google Meet calls from within Gmail on the web and on your Android or iOS device. Plus, you can always head over to Google Meet’s website to start a call. However, now, you can simply use the shortcut ‘meet.new’ to start a meeting quickly.

All you have to do is type meet.new in the URL bar of your web browser. Then, you will be taken to the starting page for a new Google Meet video call. Once here, you can join the call, or start presenting your screen. Meet will also show you the joining links and numbers that someone can use to join in the call with you, which is great.

By default, typing ‘meet.new’ will start a Google Meet call using the primary Google account you are logged in with. However, if you want to use another Google account here’s what you can do. Just append “/1” or “/2” etc to start the Meet call using your other Google accounts. Easy, right?

Google has been using these shortcuts for its other products as well. You can use forms.new, docs.new, sheets.new, etc to quickly create new forms, documents, and more. If you’re interested, you can check out all the cool shortcuts to access websites as well.