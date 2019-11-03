Google introduced a convenient method for quickly accessing its services like Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets last year by .new shortcuts. Earlier this week, the company expanded the domain’s availability to more websites. Here is a list of all the available shortcuts that you can use to access your favorite websites and get things done faster.

First, let’s discuss shortcuts offered by Google for its products and services. As I mentioned earlier, you can create a new document using doc.new, docs.new, and documents.new. For Google Slides, a new presentation can be started using slide.new, slides.new, deck.new, and presentation.new.

You can create a new Google Form using the shortcut form.new and forms.new. Similarly, a new Google Sheet can be created by using the shortcuts sheet.new, sheets.new, and spreadsheet.new. A Google Site can be created using site.new, sites.new, and website.new shortcuts. Also, a new calendar event can be added to Google Calendar from cal.new and meeting.new.

Now that Google’s websites are done, let’s get into third-party websites that already has support for this .new domain shortcut. You can create a new Spotify playlist using playlist.new. Starting to write a story on Medium is as simple as going to story.new.

You can create a new design on Canva from canva.new, start a personal meeting room on Cisco Webex using webex.new, and create a new short link on Bitly using link.new. A new repository on GitHub can be created using repo.new, anything can be sold on eBay from sell.new, and a new reservation on OpenTable can be made on reservation.new.

Other shortcuts include invoice.new to create invoices from Stripe Dashboard, api.new for starting RunKit, coda.new for creating a new document in Coda, and music.new for creating personalized album artwork for OVO Sound.

If you are a business owner, you can start registering for trademarked .new domains starting today till January 14, 2020. Registered applicants can apply for .new domains starting this December 2, 2019. However, make sure you do it as soon as possible since the domain shortcut would get opened to be registered by anyone starting July 21, 2020.

So, which domain shortcut did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.