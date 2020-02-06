After finally rolling out the much-awaited Dark Mode via the beta channel last month, WhatsApp has now added new ‘Solid Color’ wallpapers that can be used while using the dark theme. This change is the latest addition to WhatsApp themes on Android after the company ditched the ‘Set by Battery Saver’ theme option in version 2.20.29, which means users now have only two theme options – Light and Dark.

As can be seen in the screenshots below, version 2.20.31, which is already available on the Play Store for beta users, is offering six solid color options instead of just black that was available with earlier builds. The new colors include – Dark Brown, Dark Navy, Dark Olive, Dark Purple, and Dark Velvet. They can be accessed by heading over to Settings > Chats > Wallpaper > Solid Colour.

From what we can tell, the solid wallpaper options for the Light Mode are not affected by the new changes, so in case you’re using the light theme, you should still have more than a dozen options to choose from, as usual. We couldn’t spot any more changes to the latest build, so it is more of an incremental update over the blockbuster release last month, but you should definitely update to it if you fancy any of the new colors.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is yet to roll out the Dark Mode to its stable channel on the Google Play Store, which means most users around the world are still stuck with the light theme. While that is likely to change in the coming days, it’s not immediately clear as to when that will happen.