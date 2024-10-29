Home > News > Google’s New Online Course Teaches You How to Effectively Talk to AI Chatbots

Google’s New Online Course Teaches You How to Effectively Talk to AI Chatbots

Sagnik Das Gupta
In Short
  • The new Google Prompting Essentials course on Coursera will teach you how to craft an effective prompt to interact with AI chatbots.
  • It's divided into four modules that cover everything from prompt designing to agentic prompting, and more.
  • Sadly, the course is not free and requires a fee of $49.

Just as we hone our social skills to interact with peers, mastering conversations with AI chatbots is now essential. Once you have achieved that, you can not only use some amazing ChatGPT prompts but also converse with Gemini and other chatbots well enough to take your workflow to the next level.

That said, solid prompting techniques can’t be learned overnight. To make things easier for you, the Google itself has launched a new Google Prompting Essentials course with Coursera.

Google Prompting Essentials course details
This official Google course is divided into 4 modules and 12 assignments that take 9 hours to complete, at a pace of 3 hours a week for 3 weeks. You can head over to the official Coursera page to enroll right away.

According to the Coursera page, the course will let you in on how to use a 5-step process to effectively craft a prompt as well as use teach prompting techniques to make your workflow better and speed up data analysis. In addition, the course will also teach how to “design prompts to create AI agents to role-play conversations and get expert feedback.”

In addition, Google states that the course will teach users to:

  • Quickly adapt emails for different audiences
  • Summarize lengthy documents into key takeaways
  • Brainstorm fresh ideas for a project
  • Build engaging presentations and get feedback on your delivery
  • Analyze data and make compelling visualizations
  • Use AI responsibly by recognizing biases and errors

Sadly, the course is not free and requires a $49 fee. Now, if you already have Coursera Plus, the course is included with it. If not, Coursera Plus will cost you $399 a year or $59 a month.

Now, while this is a paid program, being an official Google course, it’s easily one of the best prompt engineering courses you can make use of right now. It’d have certainly been amazing to see a module or two being free. Either way, I’m happy that we get an official Google course for this now.

What do you think about the new Google Prompting Essentials course? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!

