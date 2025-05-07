Google’s iOS App Can Now Help “Simplify” Complex Topics

Seeing the sad state of affairs going on with Apple Intelligence, Google is taking a step to lend a hand to iOS users. The company is rolling out a new AI-powered feature for their app called “Simplify,” which can break down and summarize difficult-to-understand topics with the help of Gemini.

The new “Simplify” feature on Google‘s iOS app will make it easier to understand complex terminology and paragraphs. You just highlight the portion of the text you need help with, and pick the “Simplify” option from below. In seconds, Gemini will present a simpler version of it. It also explains complex medical, scientific, and abstract nomenclature.

Example of before and after using the “Simplify” feature (Image Credit: Google)

Google explained in their blog post that “Simplify” uses two Gemini bots to make this feature work. One that goes through the portion of the text, and gives it a readability score and fidelity assessment. The second bot collects that data to “map claims from the original text to the simplified version” and ensure no details are lost. They both go back and forth and spew out a simplified version for us to read.

It’s currently rolling out for everyone, and while we haven’t received it on our version of Google, it could show up for you when you update the app. There is no word on whether this feature will make its way to Android. But if you are on iOS, then do make sure to give it a try and let us know how you feel about it in the comments below.