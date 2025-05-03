Android’s Long-Rumored Desktop Mode Is Coming Soon

The Pixel UI isn’t the most feature-rich Android user interfaces, but it’s grown significantly in the past few years. It’s getting huge UI upgrades soon, making it look much closer to more third-party UIs like One UI. Speaking of which, Samsung’s DeX mode is the only polished desktop experience on Android, but that could change as the seeds of Android’s long-awaited desktop mode might finally sprout soon.

Spotted by Android Authority, Google’s working on a Desktop Mode for Android that could allow you to connect your phone to an external display and have a desktop-like experience. It seems like once Google brings Desktop Mode to Pixels, it will still be in Developer options until the feature is stable.

Image Credit: Android Authority (edited by Abubakar Mohammed/ Beebom)

Unlike the previous “Desktop Mode” on Pixels, which was pretty bare-bones, the new Desktop Mode will give users a proper taskbar. Swiping down from the top brings up enlarged Quick Settings with tiles on the left and notifications on the right.

Image Credit: Android Authority (edited by Abubakar Mohammed/ Beebom)

Usual desktop features like floating, full-size windows, resizing, and split screen seem to work right now. You will also be able to seamlessly move the cursor from the external display to the phone, if you have a mouse connected.

Besides, there will also be an External Display page to manage the connection. It will boast option to mirror the display, change the display size, rotation, and resolution.

Image Credit: Android Authority (edited by Abubakar Mohammed/ Beebom)

When Is Android’s Desktop Mode Coming?

That said, there’s no ETA on when this feature will arrive, although certainly not in Android 16. Pixel Desktop Mode still has a long way to go, and it’d make sense if Google pushed it in Android 17, with the revamped Material Expressive UI.

Google’s efforts to make Android a unified OS will take a considerable amount of time, but we at least know that it’s pretty high on Google’s to-do list of priorities.

What are your thoughts on Android’s upcoming Desktop Mode? Let us know in the comments.