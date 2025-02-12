Google Pixel 9a Colorways Revealed in Almost-Official Renders

Like every Pixel phone each year, the Pixel 9a has been all over the internet for almost six months. Everything from the real-life images to the phone’s back camera design and specifications have already been leaked. With Pixels, it’s the colorways that usually leak first, but they sure took their sweet time this time around as per Pixel leak standards. Here’s a look at all the leaked Pixel 9a colors.

The leaked renders arrive courtesy of Android Headlines suggesting the Pixel 9a will come in four colorways — Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Rock Blue.

Image Credit: Android Headlines

The colors do pop off and look great, especially the Peony and the Blue. The latter is slightly closer to the iPhone 16’s Ultramarine shade. Besides, we also get a look at the design which suggests the previous leaks were indeed true. The flat cameras complement the flat sides, and the antenna lines are around the same. If the Essential Phone PH-1 had a budget version, it’d be the Pixel 9a.

Image Credit: Android Headlines

The bezels look almost identical to the Pixel 8a released last year. The phone looks a bit chunky from the sides, which could be due to the massive battery inside.

Pixel 9a: Potential Specifications

Google is doing away with the camera island and is embracing flat cameras that almost sit flush with the back panel of the Pixel 9a. Besides, the phone is supposedly a bit larger than the vanilla Pixel 9 but still small enough to be considered a potential best small phone for today’s standard. It could also compete with Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4.

The phone will boast a 5,100 mAh battery, the largest ever on a Pixel. The charging speeds are rumored to remain unchanged, though, which is a bummer.

The phone will be powered by a slightly watered-down Tensor G4. Camera-wise, rumors suggest the primary rear camera could be a 48 MP snapper, down from 64 MP on the Pixel 8a. Then there’s the same 13 MP secondary ultrawide and a 13 MP front-facing shooter.

As for the release date, the rumors point toward an announcement in March, specifically on March 26. The price of the 128 GB variant is expected to remain the same ($499) but the 256 GB variant is rumored to be getting a bump and will sell for $599 instead of $549 like last year. We certainly hope Google has opted for UFS 4.0 storage or else the price increase simply wouldn’t do justice.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9a colors? Which one’s your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.