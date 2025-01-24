Android 16 Beta 1 Arrives on Google Pixel Devices, Here’s What’s New

It seems like Android 15 just came out a few months ago, and that’s because it did back in October of last year. Fast-forward to today, we’re already past the two developer previews and receiving the first beta of the next Android release. Given this is the first public beta for the update, we are expecting some substantial changes, so without any further delay, let’s look at what’s new in Android 16 Beta 1.

What’s New in Android 16 Beta 1?

Starting off, Android 16 addresses one of the biggest issues when using some apps on tablets and foldable. For years, apps were left unoptimized for large screens and were restricted in portrait orientation, making them look out of place and wonky. So from now on, Android will ignore these restrictions forcing developers to make their apps resizable.

This forces developers to adapt apps for the large screen interface or opt out of it this time. But with the next Android version, the opt-out option will be removed as well. However, this excludes games. It’s such a good measure and shows that Google is finally taking tablets seriously.

Live Updates

Live updates are becoming a native part of Android with this build. This will show a notification and a prominent icon in the status bar for ongoing tasks, like food deliveries, timers, map navigation, and more. So developers can now show the current progress status like iOS on Android too. This can help bring third-party support to the current implementation of live activities on Samsung and OnePlus devices.

Image Credit: Mishaal Rehman (@MishaalRahman on X)

Wider Support for Predictive Back Gesture

Predictive back gesture is also coming for third-party apps with this update. It came out with Android 15 but only worked with system apps. Now any app that targets Android 16 or higher needs to include predictive back animations. With that said, you will see predictive back animations if you use three-button navigation.

Support for Samsung’s APV Codec

The last major change is the support for Samsung’s Advanced Protection Video (APV) codec. It is developed for professional-grade lossless videos. Android 16 will support APV 422-10 Profile that includes YUV 422 color sampling, 10-bit encoding, and up to 2Gbps bitrates. So you can expect to be able to record some industry-level videos from your device and use them for post-production.

Get Android 16 Beta 1 On Your Pixel

The latest Android 16 Beta 1 update is available for all Pixel devices, starting from the Pixel 6 series. If you are already running the Developer Preview build, then simply head to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. Here you can check for the Beta build and update your device.

In case you are on the stable release and wish to hop on to the Beta builds, then you can use our install Android 16 guide to do the same. However, it is worth noting that this is a work-in-progress software, which is prone to issues, glitches, and crashes.