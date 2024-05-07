A YouTube Music Extension Is Coming to Google Gemini

Google’s Gemini AI chatbot is replacing the popular Google Assistant as the default assistant on Android devices. However, it leaves a lot to be desired as it omits several things that Google Assistant could perform. One of them was the ability to search and play music directly from the YouTube Music app. It looks like Google is addressing this issue with the release of a new YouTube Music extension coming for Gemini.

This report comes from Android Authority and their contributor AssembleDebug who managed to enable the YouTube Music extension for Gemini in the Google app v15.17.28.29.arm64. As you can see from the attached screenshots, you have to enable it first from the Extensions menu in Gemini. Then you will be able to ask the AI queries related to it. Image Courtesy: Android Authority

You can use it to ask the AI chatbot to play music and search for songs, playlists, artists, and albums. I think you could also use it to find new tracks based on your current mood. It will pick up your listening preferences based on the YouTube Music account and tailor suggestions based on that. This data might be shared with other extensions if the conversation requires it.

It is worth noting that this feature will be separate from the Music Provider option which lets you set a default music player and supports more services. This YouTube Music extension only lets you use this service with Gemini for searches and queries. This extension is not available but might be available soon. Probably we will see its release during on soon after the Google I/O 2024.

Playing music right from Gemini adds much-needed utility to the AI chatbot which, failed to live up to the Google Assistant. It is indeed a lot smarter, but not able to perform basic tasks like creating reminders and opening apps on a smartphone. While the YouTube Music extension is a welcome addition, I hope Google is working to improve Gemini and add Assistant features to it. What are your thoughts about the new YouTube Music extension for Gemini? Let us know in the comments below.