Google is taking an important step to ensure the online security of its users on World Password Day. The company knows that passwords alone are not enough to protect your accounts today. Thus, it will enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for all users by default in the near future.

In an official blog post, Google says that it will “start automatically enrolling users in 2SV if their accounts are appropriately configured” really soon. 2SV here stands for two-step verification, which is what Google calls its two-factor authentication system.

The company didn’t elaborate on what it means by appropriately configured. But we assume if you have an Android phone linked to your Google account or an iPhone with the Google Smart Lock app (Free), then you will easily be able to log into your accounts without your password.

Once two-factor authentication is enabled, you will see a prompt on your smartphone to verify you are trying to log into your Google account. “Using their mobile device to sign in gives people a safer and more secure authentication experience than passwords alone,” says Mark Risher, Director of Product Management, Identity and User Security in an official blog post.

In addition to using your smartphone as a two-factor authentication device, you can now also use physical security keys to further safeguard your Google account. You will also be able to disable two-factor authentication, but we advise against it. With the rise in online data leaks and account hacks, we suggest you bolster your account security.

To protect your private data, we suggest you check if your password has leaked in any online data breaches, reset your password, set up two-factor authentication on all your accounts, and use password manager apps for additional security. Also, we suggest you don’t use weak passwords that are easy to crack and gain access to your account.