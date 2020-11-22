Due to the ongoing Coronavirus-led pandemic, we are relying more and more on the internet to carry our work and entertain ourselves. So, if have been a netizen in recent times, then I am sure you know the significance of a strong and secure username and password for your online accounts. However, it seems like people cannot get enough of “123456” or simply “password”. So, here are the top 100 worst passwords of this horrendous year.

Now, if you follow our website (which you definitely should), then you know that data and password management companies release a list of the most common passwords of the year. Similarly, this year, Nordpass, the popular password manager, released a list of “top 200 common passwords of the year 2020”.

Top 10 Worst Passwords of 2020

So, according to this massive list, these are the top 10 most common passwords that can be cracked in less than a few seconds.

123456 – used by 2,543,285 users and can be cracked in less than a second. 123456789 – used by 961,435 users and can be cracked in less than a second. picture1 – used by 371,612 users and can be cracked in three hours. password – used by 360,467 users and can be cracked in less than a second. 12345678 – used by 322,187 users and can be cracked in less than a second. 111111 – used by 230,507 users and can be cracked in less than a second. 123123 – used by 189,327 users and can be cracked in less than a second. 12345 – used by 188,268 users and can be cracked in less than a second. 1234567890– used by 171,724 users and can be cracked in less than ten seconds. senha – used by 167,728 users and can be cracked in less than a second.

So, these were the top 10 most common and most-crackable passwords that are used by millions of users on the internet.

Amongst these, most of them like “123456” and “password” are pretty much the same as in previous years. However, this year, there are two new passwords – “picture1” and “senha”, that made into the list. Other than these two, more passwords that are new to the list are “Million2”, “aaron431”, “qqww1122”, and “omgpop”.

Set a Strong Password or Use a Password Manager

So, as you can see, setting a weak password like these for your online accounts can be pretty dangerous nowadays. This is because most of us now carry all our banking and shopping activities online. So, if you are a user with one of the above passwords for your online account, then I recommend you to change it to a more secure one right now.

Moreover, there are several good password manager apps on the internet that you can download and secure all your account-passwords with a master-password. This way, you can be worry-free when it comes to cyber threats.