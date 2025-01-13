Home > News > Stuck in a Game? Google’s Circle to Search Could Soon Help with That

Stuck in a Game? Google’s Circle to Search Could Soon Help with That

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
hands holding phone highlighting the Circle to Search Feature in action
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Google is expanding its Circle to Search capability with a new Get Game Help feature.
  • This will allow users to bring up Circle to Search, to reverse image search a screenshot of your game screen.
  • The feature is in early stages of development and will roll out sometime in future.

Google’s Circle to Search is the search giant’s headline AI feature. It lets you quickly look up something on your screen, by outlining a circle around it. From what it appears, Google will soon be able to help you get better when playing a game with an update to the Circle to Search function.

In an APK teardown of the Google app version 16.0.7 by Android Authority, the Circle to Search interface shows a new “Get Game Help” option above the search bar. Tapping on said button takes a screenshot of your current screen, and performs a reverse image search on Google. This can be quite helpful when playing puzzle titles where you can’t seem to get past an objective.

Google Circle to Search Get Game Help Option
Image Credit: Android Authority

However, it does present its own set of issues. Firstly, it only saves you from the hassle of doing a manual search. You’ll have to go through the results by yourself to see which one has the answer you are looking for. And even then it can make mistakes and might not return with the correct results, which is likely if you are playing an obscure game.

Android Authority also pointed out that this option kept popping up for them in all apps. So it seems that it couldn’t differentiate between a normal app and a game. I would also like to know how it detects a game. Will it work in conjunction with Google’s Game Dashboard or independently identify games? Given the early nature of this new overlay, we can’t say for sure.

But it is pretty neat to see the company expanding the capability of this new feature. Even if it only works as a reverse image search, it can prove to be helpful for a lot of games such as Monument Valley. But what do you think about this new update? Tell us in the comments below.

#Tags
#Google

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

