Gemini Takes a Page Out of Apple’s Book with a Fancy New Animation

After the rollout of Gemini Live, Google seems to have shifted its focus slightly toward aesthetics. It was reported that the giant is working on a more compact Gemini overlay, which takes up less than half the space compared to the previous one. However, the latest discovery suggests a new Gemini overlay that gets effects similar to Apple Intelligence.

Spotted by Android Authority, the new and compact Gemini overlay will soon glow pink and purple. This Gemini overlay looks quite similar to the colorful effects that pop up at the edges of an iPhone when a user triggers Siri with Apple Intelligence.

Image Credit: Android Authority

The subtle pink and purple effect also circles clockwise around the microphone icon to match the flow on the outside, and it’s an eye-candy to look at. While the compact overlay is rolling out to users, the glow effects are still in testing in the Google Apps Beta 15.49.40.sa.arm64 version.

Considering it’s not that huge of a change, expect the new glow-up animation to roll out in a few weeks. Besides, Google is also working on adding a new AI mode feature in the Google app, and the search widget will get a new button to access the same. Another recent addition to Gemini is the ability to perform multiple actions at once on Android.

What other changes would you like to see in the Gemini overlay? Let us know in the comments below.