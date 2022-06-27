Gmail Now Works Without Internet; Here’s How to “Enable Offline Mail” Option!

Google’s Gmail is undoubtedly one of the most-used email services in the market and Google often improves it by adding new features and changes. Now, the Mountain View giant has added the ability to use Gmail without an active internet connection. Check out how it works right here!

How to Use Gmail Offline

Email services like Gmail or any other service require an active internet connection to enable users to check their mail inbox, get new mails, and respond to them. However, with the offline mail mode enabled for Gmail, users will be able to access more or less every feature of Google’s email service without any internet. They will be able to check their inbox, open up unread emails, and even send new emails to recipients.

So, if you want to use the offline mode for Gmail, follow the steps below to get started right away.

Open your Gmail account on your PC and open up the in-app settings menu.

open up the in-app settings menu. Go to the “Offline” tab from the top navigation bar.

On this page, check the box for “Enable offline mail” to turn on the offline mode for Gmail. You can also choose the desired settings for the feature.

Once done, click the “Save Changes” button at the bottom.

When the offline mode is turned on, Gmail will automatically sync your latest emails for offline access and keep them for a certain period, ranging from 7 days to 90 days.

However, it is worth mentioning that sending an email in offline mode will not actually send the mail to a recipient. Rather it will save the composed mail in a new “Outbox” folder and send it as soon as the user gets back online. Google also suggests that users should bookmark Gmail in their Chrome browsers to easily access the platform while being offline.

You can learn more about the offline mode for Gmail on Google’s official support page. Also, let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.