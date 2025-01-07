Ghost of Tsushima Anime Announced; Coming to Crunchyroll in 2027

Ghost of Tsushima, the popular video game by Sucker Punch Productions, overwhelmed the gaming community with the news of its movie announcement in 2024. However, while every fan waited for further details of the live-action project, they were treated to another mind-boggling announcement. The video game is getting an anime adaptation that will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2027.

The anime will see the involvement of Aniplex, which has blessed the community with several masterpieces such as Solo Leveling, Bleach, Demon Slayer, and more. Takanobu Mizuno will direct the anime, Gen Urobuchi will handle the script, and Kamikaze Douga will handle the animation.

Mizuno previously worked on Star Wars: Visions’ short film, ‘The Duel,’ released in 2021. Urobuchi has previously worked on several successful anime series, movies, light novels, visual novels, and more. Those are the details about the Ghost of Tsushima anime we have so far.

Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin Sakai, the sole survivor of his clan who must fight Khotun Khan to avenge the deaths of his people and rescue his uncle, Lord Shimura. He establishes several alliances for the great cause and hires Yuna, her brother Taka, and others. The action sequences, the crisp animation, the gorgeous scenic views, and the narrative made the video game a success. Now, it’s worth seeing if the anime can do justice to the massive property.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most beautiful video games out there. The PlayStation-exclusive title had everyone in awe with its stunning world. The combat and story were surely spectacular, but it was the lush green world of Japan that made the title a masterpiece.

Following the incredible success of the first title, Sucker Punch announced a sequel, Ghost of Yotei, which was obviously, good news for the fandom. However, with the live-action and anime projects also in development, let’s just say it’s a great time for Ghost of Tsushima fans to be alive.