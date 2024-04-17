Ghost of Tsushima PC System Requirements and New PlayStation Overlay Revealed

Ever since the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PC was announced, PC gamers have been anxious and waiting with bated breath for the May 16 release. After waiting for so long, we now have more information through a new PlayStation blog post.

As revealed by Nixxes software, we now have more information regarding cross-play support in Legends Mode and support for PlayStation trophies. The official PC system requirements and a new PlayStation overlay for PC have also been detailed.

As we already know, Ghost of Tsushima PC will come with the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the online co-op multiplayer Legends mode. According to the dev team, this will be a cross-play support mode, which means PC players can team up with PS4 and PS5 players. It will also allow players to use the in-game voice chat for communication. All a player has to do is sign into their PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode.

Image Courtesy: Nixxes/ PlayStation Blog

The PC version also includes a new PlayStation overlay. You can access this overlay by pressing the “SHIFT + F1” shortcut on your keyboard. The PlayStation overlay will also be available on your in-game menu. This overlay section will display your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and Profile. Image Courtesy: Nixxes/ PlayStation Blog

The blog also mentions that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC fully supports Steam and Epic Games Store achievements. Moreover, the game shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles.

Ghost of Tsushima PC System Requirements

We already knew that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC is fully optimized for ultra-wide monitors, with support for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions, according to the initial reveal of the game. Additionally, 48:9 resolutions and triple monitor set-ups are supported, too. But now we have the exact system requirements for Ghost of Tsushima PC: Preset Very Low Medium High Very High Avg performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-7100AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8600AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11400AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Intel Core i5-11400AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Memory 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB

Along with the above mentioned specifications, you will also need 75 GB of storage space and at least Windows 10 64-bit OS to run the game. The game also comes with various graphics presets aimed at making the game run well on older hardware, as well as making it shine on high-end PCs.

The frames can be further enhanced using different optimization technologies. NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, Intel XeSS, or further enhanced image quality with NVIDIA DLAA or AMD FSR 3 Native AA are completely supported in the game. As we know from the previous announcement, the game will come with controller support including full support for the PlayStation DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

All this new information, including PlayStation overlay, cross-play, trophies, and the system requirements, has us all hyped up for the official release. Are you excited about Ghost of Tsushima for PC? Share your thoughts in the comments below.