Ghost of Tsushima is one game that PS gamers enjoy with pride and PC gamers envy. There has already been wind of this critically acclaimed game coming on PC for some time now. After a week full of leaks and rumors of the storm coming to PC, it is now official. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is coming to PC!

According to the PlayStation blog, developer company Nixxes is collaborating to bring this magical open-world masterpiece to PC. We also got a detailed PC features trailer of the game in an exclusive snippet by PlayStation. Check out the trailer below:

Ghost of Tsushima PC Features

According to Nixxes, Jin’s full story will be coming to PC. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode. Nixxes also claims to bring the Sucker Punch in-house engine technology to PC. This means unlocked frame rates, a variety of graphics settings and presets, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls.

Image Courtesy: PlayStation

Ghost of Tsushima on PC is coming with ultrawide monitor support. This makes your journey through the vast terrain and ancient landmarks with a cinematic field of view more immersive. The game is fully optimized for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions. If you have a triple monitor setup it will also support 48:9 resolution.

With resolution capabilities, Ghost of Tsushima PC will use the latest performance-enhancing technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3. If you have better hardware, you can use NVIDIA DLAA or FSR 3 Native AA to boost image quality further. The game will also have the support of Intel XeSS upscaling.

Image Courtesy: PlayStation

The PC version will come with native controller support, so you can use Steam Input to remap and customize the peripherals. As obvious, the DualSense controller is recommended to have the best experience of the world samurai, as it provides haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Image Courtesy: PlayStation

Ghost of Tsushima will be released on 16 May 2024 on PC. Anyone can wishlist the game on Steam and Epic Games Store right now. You can also pre-purchase the game right now for some exciting rewards too. If you pre-purchase the game, you will receive New Game+ Horse, Traveler’s Attire, and Broken Armor dyes from Baku’s shop.

With the official news now, what do you think of Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC? It seems the gameplay will not have much difference from the Ghost of Tsushima PS gameplay. Are you excited to experience it on PC? Tell us in the comments below.