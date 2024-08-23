Genshin Impact Launches New Pokemon Go Style Web Event

Genshin Impact is getting closer to Natlan’s release, and they are constantly upping their game to promote it as much as they can. After Genshin Impact finally announced their release date on Xbox Series X/S and Gamepass, Hoyoverse is now targeting the Pokémon Go player base to bring on board for Blaze to Natlan. In their latest tweet, Genshin Impact has announced their new Pokémon Go style web event, where anyone can use AR to capture cute pictures of Saurians in their homes. Image Courtesy: Event Screenshot Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

The new web event includes three of the Tribe Saurians getting added in version 5.0 — Tepetlisaurus, Yumkasaurus, and Koholasaurus. After visiting the event page from their phones, players can set a location to summon the Saurians. After they are summoned, players can tap on the screen to make them do tricks. Next, players can capture a photo of the Saurians and the captured image is transformed into a Natlan-styled poster, with Blaze to Natlan as the tagline.

Natlan is expected to be the biggest update of Genshin Impact’s history, with the game looking forward to rekindling the hype that has diminished over the years. The game is also implementing many new changes that have been asked by the community for years. Features like location markers for Ascension and Level Up materials, limited-time Primogem rewards for completing Archon quests.

The 5.0 update will also give away a free 5-star character of choice from the Standard Banner, which is a big thing for Genshin Impact. The changes coming in Natlan, and the hyped built by the Natlan 5.0 trailer have made the community highly optimistic for Genshin Impact’s future.

So, that’s it. Tell us whether you like the new Pokémon Go style web event from Genshin Impact, and what you expect to see in the upcoming Natlan update. Also, tell us the Natlan characters you are most excited about in Genshin Impact 5.0.