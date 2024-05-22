Genshin Impact Increases Resin Cap But It’s Still Less Than Honkai Star Rail

Genshin Impact recently released their latest edition of Developer Discussion, and they have some surprising new QoL updates for version 4.7. According to the Developer Discussion, Genshin Impact will increase the original Resin cap to 200 from 160. Resin is the stamina system in Genshin Impact, which is used to farm artifacts and domains. Players have been asking for a resin cap increase for years now, and Genshin developers finally decided to do it right before the Wuthering Waves release. Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact

Now, if we compare this to Honkai Star Rail, it still falls short massively. Honkai Star Rail has a Trailblazing power cap of 240, recently raised from 180, which saves the overflowing trailblazing power up to 2400 points. Still, it’s a good direction for Genshin Impact, and hopefully, we also get a Residual Resin reservoir update.

Other than the Original Resin cap increase, the 4.7 version will increase the inventory limit for Weapon Enhancement materials from 9,999 to 99,999, and the limits of Forging Ores, Character EXP materials, and Artifact Enhancement Materials will be increased from 2,000 to 9,999. The Friends cap will also see an increase, allowing players to add 100 more friends from version 4.7.

Furthermore, the Recommended Stats feature will be added to the Fast Equip feature, allowing players to look up Recommend stats for a character and equip the Artifacts based on it.

Wuthering Waves actually allows players to fight bosses without a stamina cap to earn boss echoes, so it might have spurred this update from Genshin Impact. Whether this update was implemented due to the looming threat of Wuthering Waves on the horizon or not, Genshin players will definitely be happy about it.

