Genshin Impact Natlan Update Will Downgrade Visual Performance on Older Devices

Genshin Impact is planning to release the Natlan update with version 5.0, which will be released after the 4.7 version. The Natlan update, featuring the Pyro Archon, is going to be one of the biggest updates in Genshin Impact’s history, possibly bigger than the Fontaine update. With the story of Genshin Impact opening up, the devs are planning to go all out in the Natlan update. The Genshin devs are planning to do a major visual overhaul with Genshin Impact version 5.0. Notice of Changes to Device Performance Requirements



In the future Version 5.0 of Genshin Impact, the developers will be upgrading the overall visuals and functions of the game.



See more details here: https://t.co/wF1dv9xARM#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/KPgGu0kC9m— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 9, 2024

Genshin Impact’s recent post through their official X (Twitter) account gives a heads-up to the players for the upcoming visual overhaul planned for version 5.0. The post reveals that Genshin Impact will be upgrading the overall visuals and functions of the game in 5.0, which will mean higher performance requirements.

Players with old devices need not fret as they are planning to keep the minimum requirements the same for version 5.0. They are planning to achieve this by implementing stricter performance optimization strategies and reduced visual performance for old devices. Devices that will be affected by the reduced visual performance are:

iOS: Models with an A12 processor (or lower)

Models with an A12 processor (or lower) Android: Models with a Snapdragon 865, Dimensity 1200 (8050), Kirin 9000SL, or Samsung Exynos 1080 processor (or lower)

Models with a Snapdragon 865, Dimensity 1200 (8050), Kirin 9000SL, or Samsung Exynos 1080 processor (or lower) PlayStation: PlayStation 4 Series (all)

The reduced visual performance is explained as the resolution of some image details of smaller objects and the effect range of some special effects being decreased. What’s your opinion on the Visual Overhaul planned for Natlan in Genshin Impact? Tell us in the comment section.