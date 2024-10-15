Genshin Impact 5.2 Banner Leak Hints at Best DPS Character Rerun

Genshin Impact 5.1 revealed some very interesting information about the game’s lore, especially revealing a few major plot points previously revealed in the game. The first reveal of the Fake Sky in Genshin Impact appeared in Act IV of the Natlan Archon quest, followed by more information on Ronova. Players are anticipating the next version, as it will take the fight directly to the heart of Abyss. With version 5.2 already set to feature the new characters Chasca and Ororon, the rerun characters have still been a mystery. That is until the recent Genshin Impact 5.2 banner leak, which reveals that the strongest DPS character in Genshin Impact will rerun in the upcoming version.

Genshin Impact 5.2 Banner Leak: Neuvillette Rerun Possible

A recent leak via HomDGCat posted on Reddit, marked Questionable, reveals the upcoming version 5.2 banner character, including reruns. The leak reveals that Chasca will be featuring in the first phase with Lyney.

The surprising part is that the second phase is said to feature Neuvillette and Zhongli. Neuvillette is arguably the strongest DPS character currently in the game with massive hypercarry potential. This will be the Hydro Sovereign’s second rerun banner since release, which is surprising due to the very short intervals in between. As this is still a leak, remember to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for a Wriothesly rerun for a long time and seeing Neuvillette getting two reruns before him, albeit in a leak, has surely made some displeased. However, players who have failed to pull Neuvillette will definitely rejoice, as this can be another opportunity to get the current strongest character in the game. Other than that, the leak also mentions Fischl and Shikanoin Heizou as 4-star reruns alongside Ororon.

If the Genshin Impact 5.2 banner leaks are correct, then the upcoming rerun characters would give Chasca and Ororon quite some competition. Chasca’s leaked kit is also a strong Anemo DPS but it pales in comparison to Neuvillette, so it would be curious to see which character Genshin Impact players prioritize. Tell us who you are more excited about in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.2 banner in the comment section.