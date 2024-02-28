Home > News > Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream Date and Time Revealed

Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream Date and Time Revealed

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream date and time
In Short
  • The Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream is scheduled for March 1, 2024, at 07:00 AM (UTC-5) on Genshin Impact's official Twitch and YouTube channel.
  • The Livestream will reveal information about the 4.5 version and provide Redeem codes for Primogems.
  • This time the Livestream will premiere on Twitch and YouTube simultaneously.

Genshin Impact 4.4 is already in its second phase and it’s time for players to start looking at the upcoming 4.5 version. The Genshin Impact 4.5 version will introduce one new character, new events, and plenty of Primogems. The exact details will be revealed in the 4.5 Special Program livestream. Here is the Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream date and time, so make sure to mark it down.

The Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream is scheduled for March 1, 2024, at 07:00 AM (UTC-5) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels. This time the Livestream will premiere on Twitch and YouTube simultaneously. The Livestream will reveal information about the upcoming 4.5 version and provide redeem codes for Primogems, as is the norm.

RegionLivestream Start Time
New Delhi, India5:30 PM IST
Tokyo, Japan9:00 PM JST
California, USA4:00 AM
Beijing, China8:00 PM CST
Toronto, Canada7:00 AM
Rome, Italy1:00 PM CET
Melbourne, Australia11:00 PM
Auckland, New Zealand1:00 AM, March 2
Everything New in Genshin Impact 4.5

The Genshin Impact 4.5 version will feature many new exciting things. Let’s take a closer at everything coming with the new update:

Geshin Impact 4.5 version will have many highlights including Chiori, the Potionomics event, and the new banner. Share with us what you are most interested in the Genshin Impact 4.5 version in the comment section.

Sanmay Chakrabarti

