Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream Date and Time Revealed

Genshin Impact 4.4 is already in its second phase and it’s time for players to start looking at the upcoming 4.5 version. The Genshin Impact 4.5 version will introduce one new character, new events, and plenty of Primogems. The exact details will be revealed in the 4.5 Special Program livestream. Here is the Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream date and time, so make sure to mark it down. Version 4.5 Special Program Preview #GenshinImpact



Dear Traveler, it's announcement time!

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 03/01/2024 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 03/01/2024 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream is scheduled for March 1, 2024, at 07:00 AM (UTC-5) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels. This time the Livestream will premiere on Twitch and YouTube simultaneously. The Livestream will reveal information about the upcoming 4.5 version and provide redeem codes for Primogems, as is the norm. Region Livestream Start Time New Delhi, India 5:30 PM IST Tokyo, Japan 9:00 PM JST California, USA 4:00 AM Beijing, China 8:00 PM CST Toronto, Canada 7:00 AM Rome, Italy 1:00 PM CET Melbourne, Australia 11:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand 1:00 AM, March 2

Everything New in Genshin Impact 4.5

The Genshin Impact 4.5 version will feature many new exciting things. Let’s take a closer at everything coming with the new update:

One New Character: Chiori

New Events: The Potionomics event.

New Weapons

A new banner running old characters

Many of QoL changes.

Geshin Impact 4.5 version will have many highlights including Chiori, the Potionomics event, and the new banner. Share with us what you are most interested in the Genshin Impact 4.5 version in the comment section.