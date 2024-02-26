Genshin Impact 4.6 Leaks Suggest New Map, Two New Artifacts and Weekly Boss

Genshin Impact 4.4 is currently in its second phase so far it has been a great update, featuring two new characters, multiple new events, and a new map. The upcoming 4.5 version is looking lackluster compared to it, with only one new character Chiori, although they are adding a new banner with the 4.5 version. The next big Genshin Impact update is going to be the 4.6 version, which is rumored to feature Arlecchino, one of the Fatui Harbingers, in the banners. Recent Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks point to a new map, two new artifacts, and more. In-game screenshot: Captured and Edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Recent leaks on Reddit via Uncle K further bolster this claim as the leak suggests that an entire new map is coming in the 4.6 version. The new area is named Kapim and will partly fill the blank area between Sumeru, Fontaine, and Liyue.

Other than that, the leak also talks about a new weekly boss in the new area and two new artifacts in Genshin Impact 4.6. One of the artifacts is going to be perfect for Arlecchino, and the other artifact will be viable for Dendro characters.

An old leak also suggests that Cyno’s story quest will take place in the new area, leading up to the new weekly boss. However, this leak is quite old and not very trustable, so take it with a grain of salt.

Image Courtesy: HoYoverse/YouTube

Genshin Impact 4.6 is expected to be released around April 24, 2024, as long as everything goes according to the norm. Arlecchino is going to be the biggest highlight of Genshin Impact 4.6, but that’s not all.

Some old leaks also mentioned that the Vibro-Crystal Research event will make a comeback in 4.6, which is something else players can look forward to. Share your opinions on the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 and 4.6 versions and which characters you are planning to pull.