Gboard has reportedly gained support for Smart Compose with the latest beta version on Android. The feature supports Google’s Messages and third-party messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Smart Compose was announced at Google I/O 2018. Gmail first gained support for the feature on the web. The feature eventually became available to the Pixel 3 series and all Gmail users on Android.

As reported by 9to5Google, Smart Compose is live on Gboard beta version 9.5.12.317844448. The feature works just like how it does on the Gmail app. You will see quick predictions that you may choose to complete the sentence.

It remains uncertain if Google would limit Smart Compose to Messages, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Since Gboard technically brings the feature, it should work with other messaging apps as well. If the feature is exclusive to Gboard, it could help the app stand out from other popular keyboard apps out there.

Smart Compose seems to have gotten a limited rollout even on the latest beta version. The feature was missing on my device running the same build of Gboard when I checked. Having said that, we could expect the software giant to make the feature available in the coming months.

So, if Google rolls out the feature with support for popular messaging apps through Gboard in the near future, would you consider switching to Gboard as your primary keyboard? Personally speaking, that’s a compromise I’m willing to make to stick to my virtual keyboard of choice – SwiftKey. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.